The military media of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees has on Sunday released video footage showing the army forces launching an offensive on positions of Saudi-led mercenaries in Bayda province.

The video footage showed the army forces advancing towards enemy positions in Makiras, inflicting heavy losses in both life and equipment on the enemy.

The scenes also showed large numbers of dead mercenaries. The Saudi-led coalition launched a number of airstrikes to back its mercenaries during their failed attempts to make progress on the ground.

According to the military media, the Yemeni forces seized and destroyed various vehicles and weapons left by the mercenaries before they fled their positions. They also were able to take take control over several positions in the province.