The Yemeni army forces and Popular Committees at dawn on Wednesday managed to take control of military areas and sites north of Marib city, informed sources in Ma’rib province said.

According to the sources, “The army forces and the Popular Committees are fully in control of the areas of al-Khasaf, al-Bursh, Qarn Mansour and al-Aqsha’, north of Ma’rib city, and clashes are now taking place in al-Knais areas.”

The forces of the Saudi-led coalition withdrew from their positions in those areas towards al-Knais camp.

The fate of the northern front mercenary commander in Ma’rib, Saleh al-Rosaa, nicknamed the “Lion of Islah”, remains unknown.

Reports also state that mercenary forces in Ma’rib city itself have started looting as order collapsed.

According to the sources, armed groups from tribesmen of Abidah tribe carried out banditry to confiscate looted weapons from the Islah militants.

Ma’rib city is one of the most strategic Yemeni cities under occupation of the Saudi-led invaders. The mercenaries and invading troops have for years used control over Ma’rib as a way to loot the petroleum fields nearby.

Ever since the highly successful Operation Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous, Yemeni forces are within striking distance of Ma’rib, and have been working towards the full liberation of the city ever since.