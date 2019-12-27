A number of Yemeni fishermen have been detained and tortured by Saudi-led coalition mercenaries on the Hanish Islands, in the Red Sea province of Hodeidah.

Local sources confirmed that 17 Yemeni fishermen from the village of Al-Qataba in the District of al-Khokhah arrived on Wednesday.

According to the sources, their bodies showed clear signs of torture by gunmen of the so-called Tihamah Elite, a mercenary group that controls the Hanish archipelago, and is trained by the UAE forces in the Eritrean city of Assab.

“The fishermen were fishing near the Lesser Hanish island, when a gunboat carrying a Saudi officer and a group of mercenaries stopped and took them to one of its detention facilities on the island under threat of being shot, ” one of the sources said.

The sources explained that the Saudi-led aggression forces detained the fishermen for three days, during which they were beaten and electrocuted, and confiscated their fish and Magellan type fishing devices used by the fishermen to locate fish.

Yemeni fishermen in territorial waters have been targeted by invading coalition aircraft on the west coast for years. The Saudi-led invaders are seeking to starve Yemen into submission and surrender, and seek to destroy its food infrastructure towards this end.