The national negotiating delegation, headed by Mohammed Abdulsalam has on Tuesday discussed with ambassadors of the permanent member states of the UN Security Council, via video calls.

The delegation addressed humanitarian issues in Yemen, in light of the continued aggression and siege led by the Saudi-led coalition.

أجرينا عصر اليوم نقاشا واسعا حول القضايا السياسية والإنسانية في اليمن مع سفراء الدول دائمة العضوية في مجلس الامن وأثبتنا حرصنا على السلام وما قدمناه من مبادرات اخرها الرؤية السياسية وقبلها المبادرة الرئاسية،وحرصنا على استمرار النقاش مع المبعوث الاممي من اجل وقف الحرب وفك الحصار pic.twitter.com/FWruNWAhzU — محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) May 5, 2020

The national delegation affirmed that the ceasefire has not taken place and that the Saudi initiative was not real, as the shelling and air raids are continuing, as well as the attacks on various fronts and the siege itself.

The delegation also reviewed with the ambassadors issues that are still in dispute regarding the political vision, as well as the delegation’s observations on the ceasefire project presented by the UN Envoy to Yemen.

During the meetings, the national delegation affirmed the keenness of Yemen to establish peace by presenting the initiatives, the latest of which is the political vision, and before it the presidential initiative of President Mahdi al-Mashat.