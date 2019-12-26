A prominent leader in Ansarullah has set a condition for the possible return of those who are now loyal to Saudi-led aggression coalition.

He called on them to think about it first before planning to return to Yemen, so that their return would be beneficial to Yemen and its people.

Hussein al-Ezzi, Deputy Foreign Minister in the National Salvation Government said that “Yemeni officials living in Riyadh and a number of Arab capitals should consider returning to Yemen to redeem themselves with the money they have earned.”

“Tell all those corrupt people, who have looted the country’s wealth for decades and then left, before planning to return, they should at least consider returning the money and the people’s resources,” Hussein al-Ezzi said in a tweet on Wednesday.

He added that corrupt supporters of the coalition should “realize that it is never appropriate for them to come back to us with hands empty of our money and filled only with the blood of our children”.

Political and economic reports confirm that political, military, media and pro-coalition sheikhs during the war years created significant wealth reflected in economic investments that varied between real estate and service companies, mostly in Cairo and Turkey.