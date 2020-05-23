The national delegation headed by Mohammed Abdulsalam has on Friday discussed with the Special Envoy of the United Nations to Yemen Martin Griffiths through video call. The meeting addressed the humanitarian and political situation in Yemen.

أجرينا عصر اليوم لقاء مع المبعوث الاممي الى اليمن وفريقه المساعد ناقشنا خلاله الوضع الانساني والسياسي وملف الاسرى والمعتقلين والمطار والموانئ والمرتبات والحل السياسي الشامل وغير ذلك من القضايا ذات العلاقة . pic.twitter.com/zhbw4kCDev — محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) May 22, 2020

The negotiations dealt with aspects related to the issue of prisoners as well as Sana’a Airport, ports, employee salaries and the planned comprehensive political solution.

The meeting also touched on the presented visions related to the ceasefire, the ending of the aggression, humanitarian and economic arrangements and aspects related to humanitarian aid and the confronting of the coronavirus.