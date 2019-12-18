Major General Ali al-Mushki, head of the national Yemeni delegation at the Coordination and Redeployment Committee in Hodeidah, said on Tuesday that the team has set up a national document that could establish a peaceful process in Yemen.

“We were able to create a national document to establish the peace process in Yemen, if the aggression forces have real intention to peace,” Major General al-Mushki said in a statement to Al-Masirah TV Channel during a press conference held in Hodeidah province.

He confirmed that the aggression countries have not presented anything for the Stockholm Agreement since its signing, and even the United Nations has “neither acted nor fulfilled its obligations.”

“The Stockholm Agreement did not present anything to al-Durayhimi city, besieged for a year and a half, although the agreement was necessarily humanitarian,” al-Mushki said.

“The UN delegation and the ICRC did not provide assistance to the residents of al-Durayhimi when they were allowed to enter the city recently, but rather offered them to move from their homes and leave their properties,” he affirmed.

“We have made concessions and unilateral steps in the Stockholm Agreement, in an effort to spare the people of Hodeidah from suffering, and to lift the injustice and siege imposed on them,” al-Mushki added.