The Yemeni army’s air defenses on Monday night were able to shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to Saudi-led coalition forces over airspace of Yemen’s western port city of Hodeidah, a military official said on late Monday.

According to the official, the drone was down while it was carrying out hostilities over al-Faza area in Tuhayat District, south of the province.

The official confirmed that an appropriate weapon hit the spy drone as it was carrying out hostile missions, in a breach of Sweden agreement.

This is the 16th plane of the coalition forces which has been shot down by the Yemeni air defenses since the beginning of the year, 2020.