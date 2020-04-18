On Friday, Yemeni army spokesman brigadier general Yahya Sare’e said that the army and Popular Committees have repelled five infiltration attempts carried out by Saudi-led coalition forces on several fronts.

He explained that two infiltration attempts towards Yemeni army locations in Sirwah of Ma’rib province were defeated.

“The first attempt started at Thursday midnight and continued to the earlier hours in Friday morning,” he said, adding that “the second attack started at noon and continued till sundown on Friday.”

Yahya Sare’e confirmed that the army forces were able to destroy four armoured vehicles, using Kornet missiles.

Moreover, the invasion coalition forces launched a third attack on army’s locations in Khub Washaef district in Jawf province and two other attacks on Malahet district off Jizan region, while the last attack was launched towards army’s locations in Majaza district off Asir region.

“Dozens of Saudi-led coalition forces were killed and many others wounded during their failed attempt to make progress on the ground,” he added.

He indicated that Saudi-led coalition warplanes launched 35 airstrikes during the past 24 hours, 27 of which hit Sirwah, Majzar, and Madghal districts of Ma’rib province,” and eight on Khub Washaef district in Jawf province.