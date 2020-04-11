On Friday evening, the Yemeni army’s air defences have shot down a Saudi-led coalition spy aircraft in Saada governorate, a military official said.

According to the military official, “the air defences shot down a spy drone plane belonging to the coalition, using a suitable weapon while it was carrying out hostile acts over the airspace of Razih border district.”

The aircraft is the latest in a total of 371 coalition aircraft shot down by Yemeni air defences from the beginning of the aggression in March 2015.

“The planes that were shot down include warplanes, drones, spy and reconnaissance aircraft,” Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Sare’e said on March 23 during a press conference.

Yemen’s air defence capabilities have been growing since the end of 2017, following the military industrialisation department’s development of air defence systems built based on old Russian air-to-air missile designs.

In February, the Ministry of Defence unveiled four air defense systems, which it called Thaqib-1, Thaqib-2, Thaqib-3 and Fater-1, developed by pure Yemeni expertise.