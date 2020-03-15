Yemeni defences were able to intercept two F-16 warplanes operated by the US-Saudi Aggression forces in Al-Jawf Governorate, forcing it to leave the skies.

The Spokesman for the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, said: “With God’s support, the air defences managed to intercept 2 F-16 warplanes in the sky of Al-Jawf Governorate with the Fater-1 air defence system. The warplanes were forced to depart before they could execute their hostile missions.”

This operation came mere hours after a similar operation in which a F-15 warplane operated by the US-Saudi Aggression forces in Jawf Governorate was routed

Brigadier General Sare’e said that the Armed Forces are continuing to confront all attempts by the enemy to invade Yemen’s airspace.

President Mahdi Al-Mashat recently reviled four new air defence systems, named Thaqib 1, Thaqib 2, Thaqib 3 and Fater 1, which were developed with purely Yemeni expertise and engineering.