At least three people were reported wounded and many others missing as the initial toll of a Saudi-led coalition aerial attack on the Affar customs center in Bayda province, sources in the local authority said.

“There are locomotive drivers, including foreigners, among the missing,” the sources added.

According to the sources, “the bombing of the Affar customs center by coalition aircraft resulted in the burning of 11 locomotives, which included food, household items and generators”.

The customs authority said it “was unable to know the number of dead and injured as a result of the attack launched by the coalition air forces on the Affar customs center in Bayda, because of the continued flight of hostile aircraft over the airspace of the area”.

“The United Nations had been informed about the site of the Affar customs center when it was launched in Bayda province. It is the main port for the flow of food and medicine after the closure and siege of the port of Hodeidah,” the customs authority said.

“This attack is not the first on civilian sites, as the aggression has already bombed the Maytam customs center more than once, as well as the customs office and customs control office of Dhamar province,” the customs department said, according to news agency Saba.

“The Saudi-led coalition of aggression and the United Nations are fully responsible,” the customs authority said in a press release.

It also called on international organisations to protect civilian dignitaries and citizens from crimes committed by Saudi-led aggression countries.

According to international law, targeting civilian facilities is a fully fledged war crime under international humanitarian and criminal law, as is the endangering of the lives of civilians and targeting their livelihood.