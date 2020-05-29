The local authorities serving the Saudi-led Hadi puppet government have on Thursday imposed a comprehensive curfew for the duration of one week, due to the large spread of Corona virus (Covid-19) in Tarim city, Hadhramaut province, southeastern Yemen.

Director General of the city Khaled Awad Howeidi said in statements to media that “the health situation in the city of Tarim has become very worrying according to health reports.”

Howeidi noted that the increase in cases infected with the Covid-19 has prompted the health authorities of the district to change Aidid Hospital to a “fever diseases hospital” designated specifically to receive suspected cases of the virus infection.

On Thursday, the Coronavirus Control Committee of Hadi’s government registered 22 new cases of Covid-19, alongside four new deaths.

According to the committee, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Yemen since April 10 has risen to 278, with 57 deaths and 11 recoveries.