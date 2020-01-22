At least two Yemeni children were injured on Tuesday, when remnants of a cluster bomb used by US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition exploded in western Yemen, a security official said.

The remnants of the cluster bomb exploded in al-Jarba village of Durayhimi district, leaving two children seriously wounded.

The bomb was dropped by the Saudi-led aggression warplanes on the area in one of their previous offensives.

The Ansarullah Media Center released several photos showing the children who were injured in the explosion.

This crime comes as the lastest in a series of crimes committed by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression, in the light of a shameful silence of international organisations despite Riyadh’s use of banned weapons and munitions and the deliberate targeting of civilians.