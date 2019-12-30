Yemen’s military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said that military targets are “expanded to include vital and sensitive centers along the geography of the Saudi-led coalition countries.”

During a press conference held on Sunday afternoon, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e revealed that the databank of targets of the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees is divided into three levels, according their importance.

He pointed out that the first level included “nine important targets, including six in Saudi Arabia and three in the UAE.”

“Continuing to target our people and our country means that our forces means we will continue to respond legitimately and appropriately, with heavy blows to what the leadership chooses from the three levels of the databank of targets,” he said.

He stressed that the armed forces” are fully prepared to carry out the phase of [inflicting] great pain if the command issues its directives to carry out the operation.”

“The military installations of the coalition occupation forces and their allies that are located in the territories of the Republic of Yemen or its waters and islands, will be legitimate targets for the Yemeni army.”

The spokesman said he considered the looting of Yemeni wealth from land or the sea as hostile military actions, warning the foreign entities assisting the aggression in plundering the wealth of an appropriate response coming their way.

Yahya Sare’e stressed that “2020 will be the year of air defence and the year of victory.”