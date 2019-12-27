SANA’A – On Friday, The Missile Forces of the Yemeni Army and the Popular Committees have launched a ballistic missile at Saudi military command camp of the 19th Brigade belonging to the National Border Guards in Bir Askar in Najran region, South of the Kingdom.

Armed forces spokesman Brigadier Yahya Sere’e said that a ballistic missile of the type “Badr P-1” was fired at the command of the 19th Brigade camp in the southern part of Saudi Arabia.

He stressed that the missile hit its target accurately, leaving dozens of dead and wounded, including Saudi officers.

Brigadier Sere’e further confirmed the strike comes within the framework of the legitimate response to “the Saudi regime’s crimes, the last of which was the crime of al-Raqw market in Saada province”.