The military media unit of the Yemeni army on Monday released Video footage showing the Yemeni forces destroying an armoured fighting vehicle belonging to mercenaries loyal to Saudi-led coalition in Najran province, southern part of Saudi Arabia.

The video showed the army forces targeting an armoured vehicle in Shabakah area off Sudias site, using a Korent rocket.

The video also showed the moment when the kornet rocket hit the armoured vehicle.