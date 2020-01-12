The Yemeni army, backed by the Popular Committees, has launched several attacks against the Saudi army and its mercenaries in Asir, a military official said on Saturday.

According to the official, the army forces have stormed and attacked three positions of the Saudi-led mercenaries in al-Raboua’a district.

The official confirmed that there were dead and wounded in their ranks and a mass escape amongst mercenaries.

Moreover, the Yemeni army forces launched another attack targeting the Saudi-led aggression mercenaries in Abwab al-Hadeed area in Asir province, leaving heavy casualties in their ranks.

Furthermore, the army forces managed to destroy a Saudi military vehicle in the west Majazah front, killing or injuring all those on board.