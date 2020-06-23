The Yemeni army, backed by Popular Committees have launched the fourth so-called Operation Balance of Deterrence, targeting several sensitive targets deep in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday night, army spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a statement issued on Tuesday morning.

According the spokesman, the Yemeni armed forces have announced the implementation of the fourth Operation Balance of Deterrence, hitting deep in Saudi Arabia with a large number of ballistic and winged missiles as well as drone aircraft.

The Armed Forces of Yemen said the attack was carried out by several winged-missiles of the Quds type and a long-range ballistic missile of Thulfiqar type, as well as Samad-3 drones. The attack struck a military headquarters and several military centers in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

The target listed included the Saudi Ministry of Defence and Intelligence, Salman Air Base and other military positions in Jizan and Najran.

Yahyah Sare’e warned the enemy against its continuous aggression, crimes and criminal siege, affirming that “stopping the aggression is a national duty, and it is our legitimate and unwavering right to defend Yemen and its people.”

He confirmed that the attack came in retaliation to the ongoing unjust blockade and aggression against Yemen and its people.

The army spokesman stressed that “the Yemeni Armed Forces will carry out tougher and stronger military operations until the siege is lifted, the aggression is stopped and freedom and independence are achieved.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a first operation of this kind on August 17 2019, in which ten drones aircraft targeted Saudi Aramco’s Al-Shaybah field and refinery.

On 14 September 2019, 10 drones carried out an attack on two oil fields in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, resulting in the suspension of half of Saudi oil production and a loss of nearly 5 million barrels of oil per day.

On Friday, February 21, 2020, the armed forces announced the implementation of the third operation of Operation Balance of Deterrence, deep in Saudi Arabia, in which with 12 Samad- 3 drones aircraft, two winged Quds missiles, and a long-range ballistic missile hit Aramco and other sensitive targets in Yanbu.