Yemeni ambassador to Iran Mohammed Al-Dailami has confirmed that “Saudi Arabia is bogged down in Yemen, as it has failed to achieve any of the objectives of the devastating war it has launched against the country.”

In an exclusive interview with Press TV on Wednesday, Ibrahim Mohammad al-Dailami said that “at the onset of the war five years ago, the Saudis were pursuing several domestic and regional goals.”

He said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman — also known as MBS and seen as the mastermind behind the military campaign against Yemen — was initially after “tuning his country into a regional entity to counter other regional entities, and become the main agent for the American project in the region.”

“This would lead to forging ties with the Zionist enemy at all levels. However, his stumbling in Yemen resulted in a real delay for the Saudis to become a regional power and agent for the American-Zionist project in the area,” he said.

“The Saudis wanted to achieve quick victory in a matter of weeks or one to two months. However after five years, Saudi Arabia is drowning in Yemen,” he said.

The Yemeni ambassador further said that the kingdom has failed to achieve its key objective of “dividing Yemen and stirring up sedition among its people,” adding that “the Yemeni nation continues to confront this aggression.”

He said that the US and its close allies — Great Britain and Israel in particular — are complicit in the atrocities the Riyadh regime has been committing in Yemen, citing their provision of arms, logistics, and intelligence to the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen.

Al-Dailami described the humanitarian situation in Yemen as “severe”, calling on all the freedom-seeking people “to raise their voices to hold the Saudis and their backers, including the Emiratis, the Americans, the Zionists and the British, accountable.”