Yemen’s Ambassador to Iran Ibrahim Al-Dailami has continued his meetings with Iranian officials to activate cooperation between the two countries.

Ibrahim al-Dailami has met with Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed the possibility of resuming cultural and scientific exchange programs and the scholarship mechanism for Yemeni students in various scientific disciplines for the year 2020.

They also discussed cooperation between the two brotherly countries and ways to activate and strengthen them, especially in the fields of higher education and scientific research.

The meeting also went through “the renewal and development of the cultural exchange agreement signed between the governments of the Republic of Yemen and the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2003.

It also touched upon the coordination of the program of visits and exchange of experiences between Yemeni and Iranian universities and the agreement on the arrangement of a mechanism for the delivery of scholarships in various disciplines and scientific fields for the year 2020.”

The meeting reviewed “the situation of Yemeni students seeking to study in Iran and the development of effective solutions to the problems facing them”.

The Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology confirmed that his “willingness to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the fields of science and research and to overcome the difficulties facing Yemeni students.”