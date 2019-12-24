Yemeni Ambassador to Iran, Ibrahim Mohammed Al-Dailami, has met with Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier general Amir Hatemi.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen joint cooperation between the two countries in the military fields.

In the meeting, the Ambassador of Yemen conveyed greetings of minister of Yemeni Defence Minister Mohammed al-Atefi and Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad al-Ghamari to the Iranian Minister.

Al-Dailami praised the relations and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries at various levels, as well as Iran’s stance towards the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.

In turn, Brigadier General Hatem conveyed his greetings to the Yemeni Minister of Defence and the Chief of General Staff. He stressed the “need to strengthen the relationship between the Iranian and Yemeni armies.”

The Defence Minister of the Islamic Republic to Iran confirmed Iran’s support for a political solution in Yemen, and to leave it to Yemenis to determine the future of their country.