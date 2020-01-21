Yemeni ambassador to Tehran, Ibrahim Mohammad al-Dailami, has on Monday offered his condolences to the martyred commander Qassem Soleimani’s family.

During his visit to Soleimani’s family, al-Dailami conveyed the condolences of the Leader of the Yemeni Revolution Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, and of the President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat to the family of the martyr Soleimani.

The ambassador said that the martyrdom of Lieutenant-General Soleimani “represented a great loss for the Islamic nation,” noting that the Yemeni people expressed its solidarity with the Iranian people in mass marches in the capital Sana’a and other provinces.

Al-Dailami, referred to the Yemeni people has announced its adherence to unite in the battle against the Zionist-US project for the region.