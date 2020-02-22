The Yemeni army’s air defences have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces in Jizan province, a military official said on Saturday.

According to the official, the coalition drone was downed while it was carrying out hostilities over the east part of Al Khobah area district in Jizan region.

Earlier in the day, The Yemeni air defences had already intercepted a formation of Saudi and Emirati warplanes, using a number of Fater-1 missiles, in the sky of Nihm district, east of Sana’a

According to the Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, the air defences forced the warplanes to leave Yemeni airspace before they could carry out any hostile missions.

Last week, a Tornado aircraft was shot down by the Yemeni army while carrying out hostilities in the sky of Jawf province on Friday, February 14.