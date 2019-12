The Yemeni army’s air defences shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to Saudi-led coalition forces in the airspace of Saada province, northern Yemen, a military official said on Monday.

The plane was shot down with an appropriate weapon as it was carrying out hostilities in the sky of the border district of Razih, the official added.

It is the ninth coalition aircraft that Yemeni air defences have shot down since early December, including Apache helicopter.