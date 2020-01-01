JIZAN -The Air Defences of the Yemeni army have on Wednesday shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to Saudi-led coalition forces off al-Dair area on the border front of Jizan, a military official said.

According to the official, the coalition drone was downed while carrying out hostile acts over the area.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni air defences managed to shoot down two spy planes of Sudanese forces affiliated with the coalition; the first in the airspace of al-Durayhimi district in Hodeidah province, and the second al-Tina area of Hiran district in Hajjah province,.

On Monday, the army’s air defenses downed two spy planes belonging to the coalition, one of them is of “Karayel” type and was shot down in al-Salif area in Hodeidah, while the second was downed in Razih district of Saada province.