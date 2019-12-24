On Tuesday, the air defenses of the Yemeni army have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to Saudi-led coalition forces in the border front of Najran, southern part of Saudi Arabia, a military official said.

According to the official, the aerial vehicle was shot down with a proper weapon while it was carrying out hostile acts in Muraba al-Shabakah area in Najran province.

This drone is the seventh that was shot down by the Yemeni air defenses since the beginning of this December.

Sana’a has announced that it will be able to manufacture an air defense system capable of neutralizing coalition aircraft, including Apaches, drones and fighter jets, and that the flight is close to being neutralized from the battle.

In earlier time, the Ministry of Defence in the National Salvation Government has announced that it is working on new technologies for its air defence system in order to fully neutralise all Saudi-led coalition aircraft.

As a part of the military developments, Yemeni military expert Brigadier General Aziz Rashid has revealed the ability of Yemeni air defences to shoot down any aircraft in the sky of Yemen, and neutralize them by up to 90% during the year 2020.

“There is a very significant development in countering Saudi-led coalition aircrafts, which the coalition depends on for 85%,” Rashid added.