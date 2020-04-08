The Yemeni army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e has on Tuesday vowed an appropriate response to the crimes committed by Saudi-led coalition aircraft, which stepped up airstrikes on Yemeni provinces.

“Nearly 300 airstrikes were launched by the aggression coalition warplanes during the past seven days on a number of provinces, some of which left martyrs and wounded,” Yahya Sare’e said in a statement.

He affirmed that the dangerous escalation of the aggression coalition would not pass without an appropriate response.

“It is our duty to defend our people and our country.”

The continued Saudi airstrikes came in direct contradiction to UN and Yemeni calls for a ceasefire needed to further prevent the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.