Yemeni army’s spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e has on Wednesday vowed a painful response to the Saudi-led coalition’s crimes against the Yemeni people, the most recent being the shelling of al-Raqw market in Saada on Tuesday, which killed 17 civilians.

“We confirm that these crimes will not go unnoticed, and that the punishment will be painful for the Saudi enemy,” Sare’e said in a statement.

The spokesman added that the Saudi regime continues its crimes of directly and deliberately killing Yemeni people, noting that it is the fourth time the coalition forces target al-Raqw market in Saada, which has killed and injured dozens of civilians.