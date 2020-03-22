The Yemeni Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakkil has on Saturday announced a public health mobilization in preparation for facing any outbreaks of the corona virus , stressing that the aggression countries continue to blockade and prevent the arrival of medical equipment and supplies to confront it.

The Minister of Health announced, during a press conference, the general health mobilization of health cadres, allowing volunteering for students in health colleges and institutes in the framework of preparing for any emergency.

The Minister explained that the ministry has allocated 18 hospitals in the capital, Sana’a and other governorates, to the training of health personnel to prepare for any outbreak of Covid-19.

The Minister held the countries of aggression responsible for the bad situation in the health sector, stressing that they continue to blockade and prevent the arrival of medical equipment and supplies.

He stressed that the aggression countries have pushed thousands of their own inhabitants and soldiers to the Yemeni borders, despite their knowledge of the closing of these entrances, pointing out that Saudi Arabia had sent 4 planes to Aden and opened Al-Wadeah port.

The Minister of Health pointed out that 93% of medical devices and equipment in Yemen are considered unfit for proper use, due to the blockade and the aggression.

He called on the World Health Organisation, the Red Cross, UNICEF and the United Nations Population Fund to assume their responsibilities, and equip hospitals to face any outbreaks of the corona epidemic, calling on international organisations to provide at least 1,000 respirators urgently.