The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said on Sunday that Yemen is currently suffering from the highest levels of child malnutrition in the entireworld.

In a message, the WFP said that “children suffering from malnutrition in Yemen will face difficulties in fertility and disease resistance.”

“The children under the age of five who are vulnerable to hunger will suffer from stunting, their weight will be less, and their physical structure and their mental and cognitive abilities will be weaker compared to children in normal situations.”

Earlier, media reports revealed that dozens of children in Yemen die every day as a result of the hunger caused by the war on Yemen.

According to UNICEF, more than 6,700 children have been killed and injured between 2015 until 2019, in addition to about 358,000 Yemeni children suffering from acute and severe malnutrition caused by the Saudi invasion and blockade.

The Saudi-led invasion has led to mass famine and destruction across Yemen, caused by carpet bombing, the blockade of food and fuel shipments and violent attacks by mercenary gangs.