The National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs has on Monday handed over 64 children whom were recruited by the Saudi-led coalition aggression and captured by the Yemen army during Operation Victory from God on the Yemeni-Saudi border during the past year.

At the handover ceremony, which was sponsored by the Ministry of Human Rights, the Minister of Social Affairs and Labour, Obaid Salem bin Dabea, confirmed that the children who were handed over from the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs had been deceived by the coalition aggression to fight in its ranks as child soldiers.

Bin Dabea said, “These children will be dealt with in accordance with the laws, regulations, treaties and agreements on the rights of the child, and they will be rehabilitated psychologically and physically as well as educationally, and reintegrated into society by providing all means of care and attention to them.”

Minister of Human Rights Radhia Abdullah confirmed at the ceremony the attention that the Supreme Political Council and the National Salvation Government give to children’s rights.

“These children will not be treated as prisoners of war, because they are children of Yemen and have been deceived by the aggression as a result of known economic and social conditions and circumstances. They will receive all care and attention until they can returned to their families,” Radhia said.

Minister Radhia Abdullah stressed that the government, represented by the Ministry of Defence in this, is committed to stop the recruitment or use of children in war, attaches great importance to this issue and absolutely rejects the exploitation of children as mercenaries of the aggression coalition.

She pointed out that the Ministry of Human Rights will work with all local and international organisations to give the children their full rights.

For his part, the head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, Abdul-Qadir Al-Murtada explained that the committee had previously announced that among the prisoners made during Operation Victory From God, there were dozens of child soldiers.

Al-Murtada added: “Today 64 children will be handed over to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour, so that it can play its role in bringing them to one of the ministry’s care centers and rehabilitate them, to subsequently return them to their families under the supervision and care of UNICEF.”

Al-Murtada stressed the government’s keenness to commit to protecting children who were recruited by the forces of aggression and its mercenaries.

For his part, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour for the Development Sector, Yahya Qarawash, affirmed that the Ministry, in cooperation with UNICEF, will provide these children with all forms of care and attention in a child care centre, in a way that guarantees their psychological and educational rehabilitation and their integration into society.