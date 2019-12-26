The General Authority of Civil Aviation has renewed the appeal ro the United Nations, the Security Council and the international community to lift the embargo on Sana’a International Airport in order to save the lives of thousands of patients who are in urgent need of traveling abroad for medical treatment.

The spokesperson for the authority, Dr. Mazen Ghanem, affirmed in a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (SABA) the importance of opening Sana’a airport to civil flights and lifting restrictions imposed on the movement of citizens guaranteed by international laws.

He pointed out that the statistics of the Ministry of Health indicate the death of 20 to 25 cases of illness per day, at the rate of one death per hour, are caused due to the running out of medicines that used to be transported by air, as well as due to the inability to travel for treatment abroad.

Dr. Ghanem indicated that the airport closure is inconsistent with international laws and agreements, most notably the Chicago Agreement.

Sana’a International Airport has been closed by the aggression coalition since August 9, 2016, and the closure of the airport has resulted in the death of more than 43,000 patients due to the inability to travel for treatment and the lack of entry of medicines that are transported by air.

Sana’a Airport is the main entry for most of the population of the Republic of Yemen, and the ban imposed on it resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe.

It is also the main gateway for shipping medicines and medical supplies, especially for chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, kidney failure, heart, blood vessel and genetic blood diseases, among others