Sana’a authorities have released journalist Salah al-Qa’idi on Thursday, as part of the efforts made by Information Minister Daifallah al-Shami.

The Minister of Information confirmed that al-Qa’idi was released with active follow-up from the ministry’s leadership and in accordance with the directives of the Leader of the Revolution and the head of the Supreme Political Council on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The minister stressed the “keenness and interest of the Ministry of Information leadership to follow up on the situation of journalists and address their issues.”

Minister Al-Shami called on journalists to play their important role in the face of the aggression and siege of the country and to make the national interest the main focus of their dealings.

He pointed out that the conspiracies that Yemen is exposed to require everyone to stand together, regardless of any narrow affiliations or interests.