The head of the National Prisoners’ Affairs Committee, Abdul Qader al-Mortadha, announced on Thursday the release of 70 prisoners of war, in an unilateral initiative.

Al-Mortadha affirmed in a statement that the release process came with a unilateral humanitarian initiative launched by the leadership in Sana’a.

في مبادرة إنسانية من طرف واحد أفرجنا اليوم وبأمر من القيادة عن. (70) أسير من المرضى والجرحى وكبار السن.

وجرى تسليمهم للسلطات المحلية في المحافظات.

نأمل أن نرى من الطرف الآخر خطوات مماثلةوخصوصاً للحالات الإنسانية كونهم الأكثر عرضة للإصابة بفيروس كورونا في حال انتشاره لا سمح الله. — عبدالقادر المرتضى (@abdulqadermortd) April 9, 2020

“The prisoners were handed over to local authorities in the provinces,” he said, adding that “we hope to see similar steps from the other side, especially for humanitarian situations, as they are most vulnerable to the Covid-19 infection if it spreads.”

The prisoners were originally arrested while fighting alongside with the Saudi-led aggression coalition in various battle fronts.