The Supreme Political Council in its Wednesday meeting chaired by President Mahdi al-Mashat has confirmed its rejection of claims that Yemen has representation “in the so-called Council of Arab and African States Bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.”

The Supreme Political Council considered this council as “one of the aggression coalition’s tools to besiege the Yemeni people (…) after its failure and the disclosure of its pretexts for the aggression against Yemen in front of local and international public opinion.”

The Supreme Political Council affirmed its keenness on the security of navigation in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Strait of Bab al-Mandab, and said it will not be drawn into any new entities aimed solely at creating more division and fragmentation of the Arab and Islamic world.

In its meeting, the Supreme Political Council condemned the assassination committed by the United States of America against the martyr Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The Council reiterated its rejection of the US policy aimed at weakening and tearing the region apart, and of controlling its wealth and potential.

The Council called for confrontingthe American arrogance, as it does not just target a country or axis, but rather all the free people of the world who reject American domination.