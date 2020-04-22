Leading figure of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed al-Houthi, has revealed that artificial respirators have successfully been produced in Yemen as part of precautionary measures and preparations to counter the new corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Thanks to God, some ventilators have been put on the test in a Yemeni industry,” Mohammed al-Houthi said at midnight on Tuesday.

بفضل الله تم إدخال بعض أجهزة التنفس الصناعي تحت الاختبار بصناعة يمنية

نامل ان تعلن وزارة الصحة قريبا نجاح الاختبارات — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) April 21, 2020

“We hope that the Ministry of Health will soon announce the success of the tests for locally-made devices.”

The announcement of the manufacture of artificial respirators reinforces the announcement of the Minister of Health in the National Salvation Government, Dr. Taha al-Mutawakkil, that he made during his briefing to the House of Representatives regarding Yemeni efforts to fight the pandemic.

“The 200 ventilators that existed inside Yemen have increased to 400 in less than two weeks,” al-Mutawakkil said in his briefing, adding that “Yemen needs at least 1,000 devices.”

“Overcoming the blockade is what is pulling the Yemeni people towards more achievements in the field of industrialisation, a goal that will continue to build a scientific field that will benefit from all experiences made by development in various fields,” Mohammed al-Houthi said.

إن التغلب على الحصار هو مايشد أبناءالشعب اليمني نحوالمزيد من الإنجازات في مجال التصنيع

وهو هدف سيستمر ببناء علمي يستفيدمن جميع التجارب نحو التطور في شتى المجالات

فاليمانيون هم رجال صناعةمذ أول التاريخ

ولديهم القدرة والكفاءةعلى الإبداع حفظ الله الشعب اليمني الجمهوري الديمقراطي — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) April 21, 2020

“Yemenis are industrialists since the beginning of history, and they have the ability and competence to innovate.”