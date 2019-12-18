The Yemeni Petroleum company (YPC) on Tuesday confirmed the stability of the supply situation of oil derivatives, in the capital Sanaa and other provinces.

In a statement, the company denied the validity of rumors of supply bottlenecks, saying that it is promoted by black market brokers and coalition arms.

“We assure the citizens of the stability of the supply situation, the continued operation of 126 petrol stations in the capital’s secretariat and the expansion of the number of stations in the provinces,” the statement read.

The company added in its statement: “We confirm that there is absolutely no truth regarding rumors alleging the emergence of supply bottlenecks for oil derivatives in the domestic market.”

“Large quantities of gasoline from Hodeidah facilities have been loaded in excess of 2 million litres to the capital’s secretariat and 10 million liters to the provinces,” the oil company said in the statement.

“The locomotives are on their way to various provinces to maintain the stability of the supply situation.”

The statement called on all citizens to be reassured and not to be dragged behind tendentious rumours and suspicious calls to provoke panic by the Saudi-led aggression.”

The company’s confirmation comes at a time when the company’s spokesman confirmed that “the Saudi-led aggression continues to detain seven ships of oil derivatives at sea and prevent their entry into the port of Hodeidah despite the authorization of the United Nations mechanism.”