The official spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, has confirmed that the missile and air forces of the Republic of Yemen have launched a retaliatory attack targeting sensitive and vital targets deep inside Saudi territory.

In a statement released on Friday, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said that the missile and air forces carried out the so-called “Third Balance of Deterrent Operation”.

It was carried out by 12 Samad-3 type drone aircraft, two winged al-Quds missiles and a long-range ballistic missile of the Zulfiqar type, the army’s spokesman added.

Brigadier General Sare’e confirmed that that the attack hit a Saudi Aramco oil facility and other sensitive targets in Yanbu city with high accuracy, over 1,000 km removed from the Yemeni border.

The spokesman added that the retaliatory attack came in response to the latest crime committed by aggression in Jawf province in which 53 civilians were killed and wounded, many of them children.

He stressed that the operation in the Saudi hinterland comes within the framework of legitimate response to the US-Saudi crimes against the Yemeni people, as written in international and humanitarian law.

Yahya Sare’e further vowed that more painful strikes will be directed at the Saudi-led coalition, stating that: “Even more is coming, as long as the aggression and blockade against our country continues.”

Yanbu port city is one of Saudi Arabia’s most important and strategic petroleum export cities. The successful Yemeni strikes against the city deep inside Saudi Arabia marks yet another great victory for Yemen, as well as a humiliating blow to the Saudi-led coalition, which originally invaded Yemen in March 2015 with the idea that the war could be won in a matter of weeks.