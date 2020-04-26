Leading figure of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed al-Houthi has commented on the remarks made by the Saudi-led coalition over extending the unilateral ceasefire for one month.

“We are waiting for actions, not words. and it should not be an extension of media consumption, as it has been for the past two weeks,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said.

He noted that the past two weeks have witnessed a military escalation in all combat areas by the coalition, rather than an actual ceasefire.

On Friday, the Saudi-led coalition announced a one-month extension of the ceasefire in Yemen, “allowing for progress in negotiations with the parties on a permanent ceasefire, as well as agreement on the most important economic and humanitarian measures and for the resumption of the political process,” according to the Saudi-led coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki.

A Yemeni announcement described the extension of the ceasefire as “false”, saying its aim was to “pre-justify its expected defeat in Ma’rib province”, in the east of the country.