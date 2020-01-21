Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Sunday has met with European Union (EU)’s ambassador to Yemen Hans Grundberg, French Ambassador Christian Testot, and Irma van Dueren, who are currently visiting Sana’a.

During the meeting, Sharaf confirmed that the Supreme Political Council and the National Salvation Government are keen to take the path of a just and honorable peace and implement the Stockholm Agreement, which establishes for mutual confidence-building steps between the parties.

The Foreign Minister referred to the peace and goodwill initiative put forward by President of the Supreme Political Council in September 2019 to emphasize the sincere orientation towards peace.

The ambassadors stressed that a peaceful political solution is the only way that would lead to security and stability in Yemen and the entire region.