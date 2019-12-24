The Yemeni National Commission for UNESCO strongly condemned the attacks on the headquarters of humanitarian organisations in the city of Dhalea on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the commission denounced the cowardly terrorist acts against UN humanitarian originations working in Yemen.

“The attack on headquarters and staff of international and humanitarian organisations is considered an attack on the Yemeni citizens, amid an increase of their suffering and the deprivation of necessary life requirements.”

“These organisations are purely international and humanitarian organisations that provide necessary humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni citizen who is ravaged by the blockade, hunger and disease,” the statement read.

The National Commission for UNESCO called for a protection of the headquarters and staff of humanitarian organisations, the prosecution and punishment of the perpetrators and keeping out of humanitarian organisations from any political conflict.

Earlier on Saturday, the headquarters of five humanitarian organisations operating in the city of Dhalea were hit by a series of bombings by Saudi-led coalition militants.

The bombings targeted the headquarters of Oxfam, Mercy Corps, The Haya Women’s Development Centre, ACTD and the International Rescue Committee in Dhalea, southern Yemen.