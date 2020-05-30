An official source in Foreign ministry of the National Salvation Government of Yemen condemned the killing of an American black man by a white policeman in Minneapolis, USA.

The official described in a statement that “the incident confirms racism, which should be met with condemnation by the international community and human rights organisations.”

He pointed out that “this act is expected, as the United States, which claims to support human rights in the world, has committed crimes against the Yemeni people for five years in a row.”

“The United States must respect human rights and bring the violators to justice,” the official source at the Foreign Ministry in Sana’a concluded his statement, calling on “on the United States to respect human rights, bring the violators to justice, and to address racial discrimination.”

The murder of the African-American civilian George Floyd has caused widespread protests and civil and human rights outrage across the United States. Floyd was murdered by a police officer, who suffocated him by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck until he died.

According to data published by The Washington Post, “1,014 dark-skinned people were killed by police last year.” Studies also confirm that “black Americans are more likely to be victims of police than other races.”