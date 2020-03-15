The Ministry of Transport in the National Salvation Government announced the closure of Sana’a Airport to flights of United Nations and international organisations as of Saturday, for a duration of two weeks, as a precautionary action to face the Covid-19 strain of corona virus.

“Relief, pharmaceutical and humanitarian cargo planes are exempted from this decision,” Minister of Transport Zakaria al-Shami told Yemen news agency Saba.

Al-Shami affirmed that the decision to reopen the airport to flights will be done according to the evaluation of the Higher Ministerial Committee for Epidemics Control.

The Transport Minister held the Saudi-led coalition countries fully responsible in the case of the spread of the pandemic at the airports and land ports under control of the occupation, and called for precautionary measures to protect all Yemeni citizens.