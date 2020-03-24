On Monday night, member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi urged the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, to address the new corona virus epidemic Covid-19.

“In an interview envoy Martin Griffiths, we discussed a variety of topics, including the corona virus, the payment of salaries [of state employees] and others,” al-Houthi said in a message.

“The corona epidemic is sweeping the world and threatening humanity,” he said, calling on the Security Council and the Secretary-General of the United Nations to stop the Saudi-led aggression against the Yemeni people and lift the blockade, as the epidemic is spreading all over the world.

“The people of the world must be at peace and be able to fight this dangerous epidemic,” he stated on Monday afternoon.

“We welcome the call of the UN Secretary-General, and we are in favour of the cessation of the aggression and lifting of the blockade on air and sea ports, and the delivery of salaries so that staff in order to be able to take full measures against the virus.”

“The World Health Organisation, the Red Cross, UNICEF and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) have to bear their responsibilities to equip hospitals to cope with any corona epidemic, and urgently provide 1,000 ventilators at a minimum,” Dr. Taha al-Mutawakkil, Minister of Health in the National Salvation Government, added to the statement.