The Supreme Political Council’s member Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has called on Egyptian regime to mediate for the implementation of Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi’s initiative to swap Saudi prisoners for detainees of the Islamic Resistance movement Hamas in Saudi Arabia.

“The Egyptian authorities work from time to time to bridge points of view between the Palestinian factions and work to reduce tensions in Gaza with the entity, and it has succeeded multiple times,” Mohammed al-Houthi said in a tweet on Saturday night.

Al-Houthi referred to Egypt’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, and continued, saying: “As it (Egypt) has a relationship with Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian factions, I call on it to intervene to implement Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi’s initiative regarding Palestinian detainees in Saudi prisons.”