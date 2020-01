The Yemeni army’s air defences have shot down a CH-4 armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to Saudi-led aggression coalition forces over Jawf province, Yemen’s military spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, the coalition drone was downed by a surface-to-air missile, while it was carrying out hostilities over the province.

He added that more details about the operation will be revealed in the coming hours. It is the third of such aircraft to be shot down.