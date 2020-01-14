The Yemeni army’s air defences have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to Saudi-led aggression coalition forces over Jizan province, a military official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the coalition drone was downed with a proper weapon, while it was carrying out hostilities over al-Amood Mountain.

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, the air defences of the Yemeni army were able to shoot down a CH-4 armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to Saudi-led aggression coalition forces over Jawf province, Yemen’s military spokesman said.

The spokesman confirmed that the coalition drone was downed by a surface-to-air missile, while it was carrying out hostilities over the province.