The Yemeni army’s air defences have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to Saudi-led aggression coalition forces over Jizan province, a military official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the coalition drone was downed with a proper weapon, while it was carrying out hostilities over al-Malahedh area off Jizan region

On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, the air defences of the Yemeni army were able to shoot down a armed unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to Saudi-led coalition forces over al-Amood Mountain of the same region.