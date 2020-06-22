Leading member in the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has advised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi on his intentions to respond to Saudi-UAE pressure to intervene militarily in Libya.

“We advise our brothers in the Arab Republic of Egypt not to intervene militarily in Libya, even if it is the result of concern about the Turkish presence there,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said in a tweet at midnight on Saturday.

“The real danger is that the Zionist entity will continue its conspiracies, through which it wants to secure its future by igniting imaginary and worthless side battles,” al-Houthi added.

The move comes after President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi announced on Saturday Egypt’s intentions to intervene in Libya, saying: “Any direct military intervention from Egypt in Libya is aimed at a ceasefire and has become an issue of international legitimacy.”